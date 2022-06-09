NHRC registers complaint over Nigerian UTP’s death in Cuttack hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The recent death of a Nigerian as a UTP at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here has come under National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s scrutiny. NHRC has registered a complaint in this regard on Tuesday.

Akhand, a Pipili-based human rights defender filed the complaint alleging death of Augustine Odikpo due to medical negligence and seeking direction for Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of his kin.

He has further sought a probe into the incident by an expert group and direction for necessary action against the officials found guilty. According to the complaint, Augustine was arrested in connection with a cybercrime case from Patna and was lodged at the Puri Jail on February 11, 2019. He was sent to the Puri DHH for skin infection on May 9, 2022.

Augustine was referred to the SCBMCH when his health condition deteriorated and was admitted there on May 24. He was declared dead on May 26.

Augustine was a victim of negligence in treatment. “The State is responsible for the well-being of any person in custody. In judicial custody, proper treatment was not provided to him,” the complainant alleged.

