Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s business-as-usual approach for 2024

Siba Mohanty By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet reshuffle was a long time coming. But, the manner in which Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik sought to carry out the business has deeper connotations – a signal of his, and his system’s, unchallenged supremacy within the party, a reflection of confidence instated by the rampaging victories in recent polls, and a will to head to the next major political event, the 2024 general elections, with a new team, look and approach.

On Saturday last, Naveen sent his entire Cabinet packing. The whole ministry resigned en masse without even a whimper. The Speaker of the Assembly, though he cited personal ill-health as reason, too relinquished his office. The very next morning, a newly-constituted 21-member Council of Ministers took oath, sending an “all is better” feeling all around.

Into the business-end of the current tenure, the optics associated with the overhaul was also part of the script, those familiar with the BJD government functioning over the last decade would vouch. It came a day after the government received a huge relief from the Supreme Court in the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project controversy which had left the party fumbling. The Brajarajnagar bypoll was the icing on the cake.

A shrewd politician and master of tactics, Naveen did what he is wont to do. He has tried to pre-empt any discontent or fatigue among the electorate looking at the Parliamentary and Assembly polls just two years away. He has presented them an entirely new dispensation with strategic focus on representation in terms of region, gender and social class. The signaling was also too conspicuous.

Aiming at his most loyal and dedicated voter base - the women – and further bolster his position as the champion of their causes along with his proclamations for their proper representation in government, he inducted five women. The decision to have Jagannatha Saraka take oath first ahead of all others was too hard to miss. Lord Jagannath has assumed centre-stage in Odisha politics amid the Puri temple controversy, and the messaging was apt.

As anticipated, western Odisha, a BJP-stronghold received much attention with six BJD ministers to represent, a mix of experienced and new faces from the length and breadth of the region. Even Bijepur MLA Rita Sahu, who had vacated her seat for Naveen in 2019 elections, got a berth despite not having much show in the political front.

There was much talk about tainted ministers being dropped from the Cabinet. Yet, the BJD government had not exercised that whip last year when controversies surrounding Dibya Shankar Mishra and Pratap Jena raged; rather it brazened out ahead of two critical local elections which it went on to win hands down. Dropping them this time was clearly directed at 2024. Yet, quietly away from the public glare, they will be drafted into important organizational positions for preparing the BJD for the next big elections, as the Chief Minister’s immediate meeting with the dropped ministers indicated.

Naveen’s business as usual approach for 2024

However, for many, the entire exercise was for public consumption and BJD’s internal organisation invigoration ahead of the polls. Ministers in the Naveen Patnaik government have long been rendered insignificant and the real power centre lies with the select group of bureaucrats and advisors. They hold the reins, both of the government and the party’s day to day affairs, the political planning and decision-making. Any assumption that the overhaul was aimed at cleaner politics and governance must be summarily dismissed, they say.

But all said and done, Naveen has his style and his sway over the people of Odisha continues undisputed even after 22 years in power. That he is not tired, and looks to keep batting strongly on the pitch for more long years and etch new records, is the prime message from his latest move.

