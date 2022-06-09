STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Series of robberies in Odisha's Jajpur town

At least three houses were burgled at Baidyanath Nagar within Jajpur Town police limits on Tuesday night. 

Published: 09th June 2022 09:40 AM

Robbery

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Unidentified miscreants first broke into the house of one Pramod Kumar Sar and looted gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees. They then entered Gadadhar Pati’s house through the window and decamped with gold jewellery and cash. The robbers also broke into the house of Saroj Sahu and took away jewellery and cash.

On being informed, Jajpur Town police reached Baidyanath Nagar and started investigation. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to get leads about the robberies, said IIC Ajay Jena. Police have detained five persons in this connection and are interrogating them.

TAGS
Jajpur Jajpur robberies Odisha crime
