Series of robberies in Odisha's Jajpur town

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least three houses were burgled at Baidyanath Nagar within Jajpur Town police limits on Tuesday night.

Unidentified miscreants first broke into the house of one Pramod Kumar Sar and looted gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees. They then entered Gadadhar Pati’s house through the window and decamped with gold jewellery and cash. The robbers also broke into the house of Saroj Sahu and took away jewellery and cash.

On being informed, Jajpur Town police reached Baidyanath Nagar and started investigation. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to get leads about the robberies, said IIC Ajay Jena. Police have detained five persons in this connection and are interrogating them.