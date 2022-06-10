STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP blames Odisha state govt for rising crime in Balasore  

The BJP has slammed the State government for failing to control crime and rising anti-social activities in Balasore district.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:27 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The BJP has slammed the State government for failing to control crime and rising anti-social activities in Balasore district. The party has alleged that the growing lawlessness is due to nexus between police, middlemen and BJD workers, and demanded immediate transfer or dismissal of the SP within a week.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, the party’s district unit president  Umakanta Mohapatra said before the by-election of Balasore Sadar constituency in 2020, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that he would take responsibility for the district. But once the elections were over, crime and anti-social activities only surged. 

Criticising the poor security system, Mohapatra said mafias and criminals have no fear of police due to poor law and order enforcement. Most of the CCTVs installed in various locations across Balasore town are not functioning properly and security personnel are acting on directions of BJD leaders and middlemen, he claimed.

“The entire security management of the district is under the SP but police intelligence has failed due to lack of intervention by higher authorities,” Mohapatra stated. Among the party workers, Jiban Pradip Das, Gobind Chandra Das, Shovana Mohanty , Satyajit Mishra, Chittaranjan Panda and media coordinator Srinibas Pradhan were present.

