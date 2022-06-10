CCTV vigil in Sambalpur to detect traffic violators of Odisha  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To keep a tab on traffic violators, Sambalpur police is planning to install hi-tech CCTV cameras at important junctions in the city. A survey to ascertain the feasibility of the project is already underway.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “We are planning to implement the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city for better traffic control and to curb violations. The main objective of the project is to ensure offence prevention and detection relating to traffic. We have entrusted Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to conduct the survey for installation of cameras.”

The BEL will check the project’s feasibility at 20 locations. These include all entry points to the city besides key locations where maximum traffic violations are reported. A team of BEL started the survey a few days back. After completing the survey, it will submit the report basing on which the project will be implemented, the SP informed.

Under the project, CCTV cameras will be integrated with facial recognition technology, automatic number plate reading (ANPR) technology and speed sensors to help identify traffic violators and generate challan automatically. The hi-tech cameras will also monitor unauthorised parking in the city.

As part of the project, traffic signals will also be installed at multiple locations. While the SP office will have the control room, the data centre will be set up at district collectorate. “The speed sensors will be installed in areas where there is frequent movement of heavy vehicles. Once the project is approved, it will take around four months to make the system operational,” Gangadhar added.