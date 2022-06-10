STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Odisha dies of asphyxiation 

A man died of asphyxiation while cleaning a well at Ahmad Nagar within Balichandrapur police limits here on Thursday. He was identified as Krushna Chandra Patra of Dhaudiapada village. 

Published: 10th June 2022

By Express News Service

Sources said Krushna went inside the well to remove the mud but was suffocated to death due to lack of oxygen. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered Krushna’s body from the well. Police have registered a case in this connection.
 

