Man in Odisha dies of asphyxiation 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man died of asphyxiation while cleaning a well at Ahmad Nagar within Balichandrapur police limits here on Thursday. He was identified as Krushna Chandra Patra of Dhaudiapada village.

Sources said Krushna went inside the well to remove the mud but was suffocated to death due to lack of oxygen. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered Krushna’s body from the well. Police have registered a case in this connection.

