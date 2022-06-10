Odisha AHPGIC gets full-time superintendent and dean

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC), the premier cancer hospital of the State, has finally got its full-time superintendent and dean. With approval of the Departmental Promotion Committee(DPC), Prof Dr Rekha Das has been appointed as the superintendent while Prof Dr Padmalaya Devi is the new dean and principal. They took charge on Wednesday.

Earlier, the hospital had no full-time superintendent post. With the State government sanctioning the post recently, the DPC elevated the head of the Anesthesia department Prof Dr Das as superintendent of the hospital.

Similarly, head of Surgical Oncology Prof Dr Devi, who was in-charge dean and principal, and superintendent has assumed charge as the full-time dean and principal. Speaking to TNIE, Prof Das said she would focus on streamlining the treatment besides making efforts for early setting up of a 19-bed full-fledged intensive care unit and converting the existing palliative care unit functioning under the Anesthesia department to a dedicated Palliative Care department. Dean and Principal Prof Dr Devi said she would focus on improving academic activities of AHPGIC.