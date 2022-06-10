STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL filed in Orissa High Court for Wildlife Act amendment

The Forest Division had been in the eye of the storm following recovery of carcasses of two elephants in its territory a week ago. 

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A city-based activist has filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking amendment to the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 at the State-level. The amendment in the lines of the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act 2009 is necessary to add more teeth to wildlife crime control efforts, especially poaching of elephants in the State, the petition contended.

Gita Rout (40) filed the PIL through Advocate Ashis Kumar Mishra on Wednesday, a day after an ailing elephant, with suspected gunshot injuries was found under Athagarh Forest Division in Narsinghpur west range. The Forest Division had been in the eye of the storm following recovery of carcasses of two elephants in its territory a week ago. 

The petitioner sought to bring in stringent penal provisions through amendments because under the existing law the accused usually gets away with light punishment. Amendments like increasing of prison term from three to seven years to seven to 10 years and maximum fine amount Rs 50,000 from Rs 20,000 for wildlife offences and at least 10 years or even life imprisonment along with fine up to Rs 75,000 for second time offenders are necessary, the petition said, citing the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act. 

Under the existing law second time offenders can be sentenced to three to seven years and fined up to Rs 25,000. Poaching of elephants can’t be stopped until the prevailing law under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 is made more stringent by bringing in amendments to the Act, the petition stated.
 

