STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Accelerate testing, step up surveillance: Odisha government to districts  

2-fold rise in new Covid cases; appeal to mask up in crowded places
 

Published: 11th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Friday asked the districts and municipal corporations to accelerate testing and intensify surveillance following an uptick in Covid cases in the last two days.
After a review of the situation by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Health department Raj Kumar Sharma, CDMOs have been directed to take appropriate measures for RT-PCR tests of all symptomatic people visiting hospitals and monitor the ILI and SARI cases on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of spread of infection.

The direction came a day after Odisha recorded a two-fold rise in new infections. While the daily testing had come down from a range of 20,000 to 10,000 a week back, it has been decided to scale it up to 15,000 and then 20,000 based on the demand from the people.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the CDMOs have been asked to form RRT teams, keep all health facilities ready for swab collection and initiate containment measures wherever there is a cluster outbreak. “Every district should have an action plan ready in tackling sudden upsurge of cases. Samples of those detected Covid positive in different clusters with appropriate CT value will be sent for genome sequencing,” he said.

The health authorities have also stressed on Covid vaccination urging people due for second dose and precautionary dose to get inoculated. The ACS has appealed to people to wear masks while going to crowded places, practice Covid appropriate behaviour and avoid mass congregations.

Although Odisha is better placed as compared to other states where Covid cases are on the rise, Sharma said, the government is prepared with all apparatus to tackle the surge, if any. Meanwhile, the State reported 20 new cases from five districts in the last 24 hours pushing the active cases to 125. Maximum 11 cases were from Khurda, followed by two each from Balasore and Sundargarh. At least 10,400 tests were conducted during the period and the test positivity rate stood at 1.19 per cent. However, no Covid death has been reported in the State since May 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp