STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 416 transformed schools, second phase of program

The transformed high schools included 95 in Koraput district, 31 in Gajapati, 40 in Sambalpur, 100 in Balangir and 150 in Jajpur district.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated 416 transformed high schools of five districts on the sixth and final day of the second phase of the school transformation programme of the State government.

The transformed high schools included 95 in Koraput district, 31 in Gajapati, 40 in Sambalpur, 100 in Balangir and 150 in Jajpur district. So far, 3,981 high schools have been transformed in the State in two phases under the 5T initiative of the government. 

In the first phase 1,075 schools were renovated while 2,906 schools were developed in the second phase.
Stating that school life is the best time in one’s life, the Chief Minister said that the goals of a new Odisha can be achieved through the realisation of the dreams of the children. 

Naveen called upon the students to excel not only in academics but also extra-curricular activities like sports, arts, leadership and social service. He thanked the school management committees, panchayat representatives and the teachers for the success of school transformation programme.​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp