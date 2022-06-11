CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 416 transformed schools, second phase of program

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated 416 transformed high schools of five districts on the sixth and final day of the second phase of the school transformation programme of the State government.

The transformed high schools included 95 in Koraput district, 31 in Gajapati, 40 in Sambalpur, 100 in Balangir and 150 in Jajpur district. So far, 3,981 high schools have been transformed in the State in two phases under the 5T initiative of the government.

In the first phase 1,075 schools were renovated while 2,906 schools were developed in the second phase.

Stating that school life is the best time in one’s life, the Chief Minister said that the goals of a new Odisha can be achieved through the realisation of the dreams of the children.

Naveen called upon the students to excel not only in academics but also extra-curricular activities like sports, arts, leadership and social service. He thanked the school management committees, panchayat representatives and the teachers for the success of school transformation programme.​