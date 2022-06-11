STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four burnt alive as oil tanker explodes in Odisha's Nayagarh, one critical

According to the police, two oil tankers had left from Paradip and one of those plunged off the bridge into the river near Badapandusara under Itamati police limits.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four persons died in an oil tanker explosion late Friday night in Nayagarh district.

One person who sustained serious injuries in the incident was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His condition is stated to be critical. The incident took place at about 2 am.

According to the police, two oil tankers had left from Paradip and one of those plunged off the bridge into the river near Badapandusara under Itamati police limits.

The staff of the other oil tanker, which was behind the vehicle, immediately stopped and attempted to rescue the injured driver and helper.

"As the water was knee-deep, the three staffers of the second oil tanker attempted to rescue the two injured persons. However, four persons, including the driver and the helper of the vehicle which fell into the river, were killed and another sustained serious injuries after the oil tanker exploded," Nayagarh SP Alekha Chandra Pahi told.

Police and fire service personnel reached the spot within 15 minutes and rescued the injured person. Further investigation is continuing, he added.

Nayagarh Police said they are yet to ascertain about the drop-off point of the fuel transported by the ill-fated oil tanker. The other oil tanker was supposed to deliver the fuel at Patnagarh in Balangir district.

The oil tanker that met with the accident was transporting 10,000 litre petrol and diesel each. After the explosion, the fuel spilled over at least 70 metre radius in the river.

