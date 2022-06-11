STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Defective axle of Nandighosa to be replaced

The technical team comprising engineers of Works Department has asked the Biswakarmas to replace one of the axles in Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, on Friday.

By Express News Service

PURI:  The technical team comprising engineers of Works Department has asked the Biswakarmas to replace one of the axles in Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, on Friday. Sources said, the defect in the axle was spotted on Thursday by the Biswakarmas who tried to mend the crack with iron clamps.

However, the inspection team, after a thorough check, suggested replacement. According to Biswakarma of Nandighosha Bijay Mahapatra, the phasi timber had developed cracks after axle formation and it is widening further. 

“Fresh timber has been fetched from stock for replacement of axle but since it is at a considerable height, we need special jacks to replace it,” he said. The chariot construction work is at least four days ahead of schedule so there is nothing to worry, asserted Mahapatra. 

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway engineers who operate heavy jacks during Rath Yatra to turn the chariots visited the construction site and earmarked the spots to fix the jacks.  Seasoned, strong and mature Phasi timber having length of over 40 feet is used for the 21 axles of the three Chariots, Mahapatra informed adding, Nandighosha has eight axles with 16 wheels, Taladhwaja seven axles with 14 wheels and Darpdalan six axles with 12 wheels. 
 

