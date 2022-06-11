STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: VIMSAR to have cancer care centre, 60 beds for radiotherapy dept soon

The State government has already sanctioned fund for the expansion of the radiotherapy department,” he said.  

cancer cancer treatment oncology

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The capacity of the radiotherapy department of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will be increased to 60 beds soon following sanction of Rs 13 crore by the State government for infrastructure upgradation.

Informing this, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Odisha Government, Naba Kishore Das, who visited the premier health care centre of Western Odisha on Friday said, “While there are many plans  for VIMSAR in the near future, we are first taking steps to upgrade many of its existing infrastructure. The State government has already sanctioned fund for the expansion of the radiotherapy department,” he said.     
Das said, another Rs 34 crore is earmarked for a Cancer Care Centre (CCC) at VIMSAR.Director VIMSAR Lalit Meher said, “We will expand the radiotherapy building so that the patient intake capacity of the department could be increased to 60. Work will begin shortly.”

On the dedicated CCC, Meher said, the implementation of the project will take some time. “We will start the process for eLORA registration and avail the necessary permission of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for building a bunker soon.

However, a sum of Rs  34 crores has already been sanctioned for the project,” Meher informed. Apart from a four-storeyed building, linear accelerator machines will also be procured under the project. This apart, Out Patient Department (OPD) facility will be made available to the patients under this project, he added.
A large number of patients from across western Odisha, especially from Bargarh, andfrom neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also seek healthcare services here.

