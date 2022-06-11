Will address issues at BBMCH, says Odisha Congress leader

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Following allegations of poor healthcare services at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH), senior Congress leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra visited the MCH on Friday. He toured the Radiology department and the dialysis wing which are reportedly not functioning properly due to inadequate medical staff.

As per reports, patients coming to the hospital have to wait for hours and even days to get essential tests like ultrasound, endoscopy and dialysis done ,due to staff shortage. In the Radiology department, three posts including that of professor cum head of department (HOD) and two associate professors are lying vacant and a private doctor has been roped in to come for two hours from 3 pm to 5 pm daily. As a result, only 15 to 20 patients who come for ultrasound or endoscopy, are able to get the tests done.

Besides, patients are unhappy with the ultrasound timings as they have to remain on empty stomach for long hours. The dialysis wing, run on PPP mode with a Chandigarh-based firm, too has similar problems as there is only one technician and one attendant.

Considering the complaints raised by the local residents who depend on the hospital, Mishra said he visited all the departments and held discussions with the MCH authorities. “It is only in Balangir that the dialysis unit is running on PPP mode at BBMCH. In MCHs at Cuttack, Burla and Berhampur, the State government is in charge. I will try to solve the issues to the best of my ability,” he said.

Contacted, hospital manager Pratyush Patnaik said, “The MLA held talks with all the authorities at BBMCH and assured to take necessary steps.” Three days back, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singdeo had visited BBMCH after getting complaints of patients’ resentment due to poor services at the hospital.