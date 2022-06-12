180 Maoist militia members give up arms in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Around 180 active militia members of CPI (Maoist) including sympathisers of Dhakadpadar, Dabuguda and Arlingpada villages of Jantri panchayat under Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal surrendered at Jantri BSF company operating base on Saturday.

Those who surrendered were involved in several incidents of exchange of fire, arsoning and killing of civilians. Stating that they were misled by the Maoists, the militia members said that they were encouraged to surrender after some local militias gave up arms recently. Seeing the development works carried out by the government in the area, they decided to join the mainstream. While surrendering, they burnt Maoist uniforms and shouted slogans against the rebels.