STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

500 ‘PM Shri Schools’ to come up in Odisha, says Union Education Minister

Pradhan also announced that five new Central Schools will be opened on project mode in Odisha with support from Coal India.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the foundation stone laying ceremony | Express

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the foundation stone laying ceremony | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Of the 15,000 model schools under the PM Shri Schools scheme that will soon be opened in the country, 500 would come up in Odisha, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.He announced this after laying the foundation stone of a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the premises of IIT-Bhubaneswar near Jatni. 

“The Centre is in the process of establishing model schools that will be called ‘PM Shri Schools’ in all the blocks of the country. These schools will be the laboratory for implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020”, he added.

He said any State government school, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ekalavya Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya can be converted into model schools. The students of these schools will be extended special education by the government.

Pradhan said the new Kendriya Vidyalaya will come up in an area of 10 acre with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore and annual recurring expenditure of about Rs 4 crore to be provided by IIT-Bhubaneswar. The students will be enrolled from Classes I to V for the 2022-23 academic session. Classes for the school will continue to run from the IIT building till its own building comes up.

Pradhan also announced that five new Central Schools will be opened on project mode in Odisha with support from Coal India. The government intends to ensure quality education under the scheme through Kendriya Vidyalayas, Ekalavya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Jatni MLA Suresh Routray and staff of the Central School were present. One of the major mandates of the NEP is to offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme which  will be offered in pilot mode initially in multidisciplinary institutions across the country, Pradhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp