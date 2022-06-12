STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bee barrier in Angul to check human-elephant conflict  

Forest department has put up bee hives along elephant passages to prevent the gentle giants from entering human settlement areas in Angul district on a pilot basis. 

File photo of a bee hive arrangement in a man-elephant conflict zone | Express

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The jumbos may soon have to face their most feared “tiny demons” before venturing into human landscapes. In its bid to lessen the human-animal conflict in different parts of the State, the Forest and Environment department has sought to put a barrier in the form of bee swarms to prevent the elephants from entering human settlement areas.

The department in collaboration with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has put up bee hives along elephant passages in Angul district on a pilot basis. The project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephants Human Attack Using Bees) has been rolled out in Laxmipur and Rathipur villages of Athamalik forest division in the first phase.Athamalik Divisional Forest Officer B Anand said, the division approached the KVIC to implement the project on a trial basis in the two areas to study its feasibility and impact. 

As part of the project, around 100 bee boxes have been raised on fences along the elephant passages near the two villages. The boxes have been raised on fences so that when elephants attempt to pass through it, a tug causes the bees to swarm the elephant herd and dissuade the animals from progressing further.

Forest officials in a village where the bee hives have been put up under Athamalik forest division | Express

The KVIC and Athamalik forest division have also installed adequate camera traps to study the reaction of the elephants to presence of bees on their path. “If we succeed in the pilot project, it will be implemented in other elephant passages to check human-elephant conflict,” the DFO said.

Officials said it has been empirically established that bees can be effectively used to prevent human-elephant conflict and save the lives of both people and the jumbos. It will also help preventing crop damage by the animals. The project will be extremely helpful for villages vulnerable to elephant attacks, they said. 

KVIC has already piloted the project in parts of Karnataka and other states. KVIC State director Samir Kumar Mohanty said Forest department and KVIC officials during their interaction with the villagers advised them to take care of bee colonies, especially during the upcoming monsoon, as maintenance of the hives is very much essential to prevent bees from abandoning their nest.

