BJP puts pressure on BJD in Odisha for caste census 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after two years and three months of constitution of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) and passing of a resolution in the Assembly in September last year to conduct a caste-based census to increase the reservation ceiling beyond 50 per cent, the State government has not initiated any concrete steps to fulfil its promise.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government for its apathy towards the vast majority of OBC population in Odisha, the BJP held protest meetings on Thursday and Friday to build up pressure on the ruling party to expedite the caste census in the State.

State BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal, who recently met the Chairman of OSCBC Justice Raghunath Biswal and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for expediting the caste census told this paper that the Commission had written four times to department concerned on the issue but the State government is sitting over the matter.

The State government issued a notification on February 26, 2021 approving the proposal of the Commission to conduct a survey to find out the social and educational condition of the OBCs in the State. The Commission is handicapped to carry forward the survey as it is not getting required logistic support.

“We are ready for the caste census but we are not getting desired support from the government. The State government has to provide all logistic support for the survey which is a massive exercise,” sources in the Commission said.

After the passing of the constitutional amendment bill in both houses of the Parliament on August 10, 2021 allowing the States to prepare their own list of socially and educationally backward classes, the next day the ruling BJD joined the bandwagon of demanding a caste-based census by the Centre to determine the OBC/SEBCs strength.

The BJD also reiterated its demand for a Central law to do away with the reservation limit of 50 per cent for the benefits, welfare and all-round upliftment of the OBCs/SEBCs.

In September 2021, the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution and caste based census and authorised the OSCBC Chairman to urge the Centre to raise the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent to accommodate 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs.

Even a delegation of BJD MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum with a strong plea for a Central law empowering states like Odisha to provide more than 50 pc reservations as per the State’s needs.