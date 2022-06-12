CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Haj pilgrims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Haj pilgrims at a special event organised at Jaydev Bhawan here on Saturday. He conveyed his good wishes to them for their safe and successful pilgrimage. This year 388 Haj pilgrims, including 164 women have been selected for the pilgrimage. Three Khadim-ul-Hujaj are also being sent by the government to look after the Haj pilgrims for their smooth journey.

Haj pilgrims were handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 each by the State government for purchasing their Haj kits. A Haj guide in Odia language was released for facilitating the Hajis.The event was organised by the State Haj Committee and ST-SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka was present.