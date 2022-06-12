STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Debrigarh sanctuary sub-zoning for better wildlife sighting, awareness

However, department sources said measures are being taken to prevent disturbance to the wildlife and their movement.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: For better sighting of wildlife and creating awareness about their habitation among visitors, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has divided the tourism zone of the Debrigarh Wildlife Santuary into seven sub-zones. The division has been done according to the population distribution of wildlife within the zone besides terrestrial and migratory birds sighted in the area.

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district is spread over 354 sqkm and approachable from Sambalpur town via Hirakud Dam and Right dyke of the dam. While the Zeropoint is the entry to the sanctuary, from there the stretch of 55 km upto Parbatitung has been demarcated as the Ecotourism Zone. Animal sighting is quite high in this zone as it lies along the shore of the Hirakud Lake between Dhodrokusum and Parbatitung.

Recently, the Hirakud Wildlife Division divided the eco tourism zone into seven sub-zones including Bison Zone, Wildboar, Leopard,  Sambar, Spotted Deer, Bear and Birds view zones. “The objective of the sub-zoning is to facilitate better sighting of the wildlife by the visitors who avail Jungle Safari. This apart, the eco-guides also create awareness among the visitors about wildlife habitation,” said DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division Anshu Pragyan Dash. The 15-km forest road passing along the tourism zone is most of the time traversed by a variety of wildlife in big herds. Due to high density of wild animals like Bison, Leopard and Sloth Bear, the trekking programmes are also organized in the periphery of tourism zone near the Hirakud Lake, she added.

However, department sources said measures are being taken to prevent disturbance to the wildlife and their movement. Private vehicles are completely restricted on the road. Moreover, habitat enrichment is also done at regular intervals which includes maintenance of meadows at regular intervals and restoration of salt licks. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp