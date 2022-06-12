Ex-forest officer grooms ‘vaidyas’ to preserve Odisha’s medicinal plants

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Along queue of vaidyas (traditional medicine practitioners) and people interested in the knowledge of medicinal plants waits outside Biswanath Hota’s house every Sunday morning. Although 81-year-old and paralysed, Hota meets them all and spends the entire day clarifying their doubts on uses of medicinal plants and ways to conserve them. This has been his routine for the last two decades.

Bhawanipatna-based Hota retired as the deputy conservator of forest on July 31, 1999 and since then, there has never been a dull moment for him. From helping people in setting up small medicinal gardens to spending his pension money in training young vaidyas to understand the properties of medicinal plant species in Kalahandi and Gandhamardan hills, he has been doing it all.

“Our State is a rich storehouse of medicinal plants and every one of us should know about them to preserve them for the future,” said Hota who has now decided to gift 3,000 rare books on botanical and medicinal plants from his collection and his research works during his four-decade-old career to Kalahandi University for the benefit of students and research scholars in the subject.

During his stint as the deputy conservator of forest, he played a pivotal role in documenting the properties of most of the available medicinal plant species in Kalahandi and Gandhamardan hills. As executive committee member of Odisha State Medicinal Plant Board and advisory committee member of Odisha Vanaspati Vana Society, Hota has also been bringing together many vaidyas of the Kalahandi district to research on the subject. Due to his efforts, Kalahandi currently has five registered and three unregistered Vaidya Sanghas with more than 1,000 active members.

“The vaidyas come to me every week to discuss various medicinal plants and all of them are keen on conserving the rare species, which is good for the future of medicinal plants of Odisha,” said Hota.

He said of the 41 varieties of threatened medicinal plants in Odisha, 14 varieties are endangered because of the unsustainable extraction of their bark. Of them the Ashoka tree is critically endangered and found majorly in Dhuanali-Barbara forest area which is considered the ‘Treasure Island’ of Khurda forest division for its rich flora and fauna. For his endeavours, he has been felicitated by various organisations and is a regular on panel discussions on medicinal plants in Doordarshan and Akashvani.