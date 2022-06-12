Five arrested for abducting and blackmailing two youths in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore police, on Saturday, arrested five persons including a minor on charges of extorting money from two youngsters and allegedly abducting, thrashing, shooting their nude videos and blackmailing them. The five have been identified as Deepak Saud, Tukuna Jani, Rohit Gorda, Kapil Parichha and a minor, all belonging Kaudamba Sahi.The arrests were made basing on a complaint filed by one of the victims.

According to police, two friends, a 21-year-old boy and another girl of the same age from the town, were doing combined studies near Loknath Temple on Friday when two of the accused abducted them to a nearby hill top on knife point. On the spot, three others including a minor were waiting. All the five accused beat up the boy and the girl and shot their videos by allegedly forcing them to strip. They threatened the duo to pay Rs 50,000 failing which they would circulate the obscene video, the complainant stated.

The victims pleaded to allow them to pay Rs 20,0000 immediately and the rest Rs 30,000 within a month.

Though the boy borrowed Rs 7,000 from his friends and promised to pay the rest amount on Saturday, he lodged a complaint with Jeypore police station. Acting on the complaint, town police planned to nab the accused when they meet the victim to accept the rest of the ransom money. On the day, when the victim was handing over Rs 13,000 to the culprits, a police team caught all the five accused and recovered the cash and a knife from them. Jeypore SDPO AA Behera informed that all accused have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is on.