Four killed in tanker explosion in Nayagarh

The oil tanker which fell off the bridge was transporting 10,000 litre of petrol and diesel each in separate chambers.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:36 AM

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed in an oil tanker explosion in Nayagarh district, about 80 km from the State Capital, late on Friday night.One person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His condition is stated to be critical. The incident took place at about 2 am under Itamati police limits.

According to the police, two oil tankers had left from Paradip with one falling off the bridge into the river near Badapandusara. The staff of the oil tanker behind the ill-fated vehicle immediately stopped and attempted to rescue the injured driver and helper. 

“As the water was knee-deep, three staff of the accompanying tanker rushed in to rescue their colleagues. However, the fallen tanker exploded killing four persons, including the driver and the helper of the ill-fated vehicle and two other staff. Another sustained serious injuries,” Nayagarh SP, Alekha Chandra Pahi told TNIE.

Itamati police station and fire personnel reached the spot within 15 minutes and rescued the injured person. Further investigation is on, Pahi added.Nayagarh Police said they are yet to ascertain about the drop-off point of the fuel being transported by the oil tanker. The other oil tanker was supposed to deliver the fuel at Patnagarh in Balangir district. 

The oil tanker which fell off the bridge was transporting 10,000 litre of petrol and diesel each in separate chambers. After the explosion, the fuel spilled over at least 70 metre radius in the river.

