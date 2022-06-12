STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher education institutes in Odisha to draw growth roadmap for five years

Sources in the Higher Education department said IDPs are aimed at making the HEIs resilient to change of power, identify their deficiencies and take corrective measures.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Higher education institutes (HEIs) of Odisha will soon have to come up with individual institutional development plans (IDPs) in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020.The Odisha State Higher Education Council has developed a template for the IDPs for 12 public universities and 32 autonomous colleges. An institution will have to frame a development roadmap for a minimum period of 5 years.

Sources in the Higher Education department said IDPs are aimed at making the HEIs resilient to change of power, identify their deficiencies and take corrective measures. “Consider the example of universities. One vice-chancellor (VC) decides to undertake some projects or start new courses in self-financing mode during his/her tenure. But when another VC takes over, he/she stops the projects and does something new. This not only hampers the educational atmosphere but also results in wastage of university revenue,” an official said.

An IDP will be a roadmap document that will speak about research plans of a HEI, its faculty requirement, infrastructure development, ratio of green spacing, teaching methodology, participation of students from poor socio-economic background, skill training, etc. The IDP will be discussed with the State government as it is the funding agency. Once the government approves it, the governing body/syndicate of a HEI will pass it and the document will be stored with the institution and the Higher Education department. “In case changes are required, the IDP will again be discussed at government, syndicate and governing body levels so that random changes are not made,” he said.

Vice Chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council Prof Asoka Kumar Das said the IDPs are the need of the hour. “They are primarily aimed at making the HEIs committed to progress and push them to achieve NIRF ranking and NAAC A or A+ grades,” he said.Earlier this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had developed a draft IDP for higher education institutions as part of the NEP. While many institutions in the country have started framing and following IDPs, Odisha will be doing it for the first time. ​

