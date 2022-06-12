STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jumbo deaths: Forester in Odisha jumps boundary wall, flees 

A team from the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT lead by Prof Dr Niranjan Sahu also rushed to the spot on Saturday to examine the health of the pachyderm. 

Published: 12th June 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of another elephant carcass exhumed by STF in Athagarh Forest Division

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of forest officials’ involvement in suppression of jumbo deaths in Athagarh, a forester from the division who was summoned to the DFO office for questioning allegedly escaped by scaling the boundary wall on Saturday. 

Athagarh DFO Sudarsan Gopinath Jadav said the forester Manoj Das had been summoned to his office for interrogation in connection with the recovery of the two elephant carcasses in Baramba range. However, fearing arrest, Das fled the spot.

“The forester is facing the charge of suppressing information regarding the burial of the elephant carcasses exhumed by the Special Task Force. Though security personnel were present at the main gate, he escaped from the office backyard,” Jadav said.

Apart from Das, another forester Pradip Parida from the division who was booked under Wildlife Protection Act following the recovery of the two carcasses, is also absconding. All the six persons including a forester and three watchers arrested in connection with the cases have been produced in court.  

“Efforts are on to nab the absconding personnel. We are suspecting involvement of four to five more locals from Baramba range and will nab them soon,” the DFO added. Meanwhile, in another development, RCCF Angul M Jogajayanand has formed a team to probe the pellet injury caused to a sub-adult male tusker in Narasinghpur East range of Athagarh Forest Division. 

Sources said the team comprising Athagarh DFO and an ACF each from Satkosia, Dhenkanal and Athagarh will probe illegal possession of pellet guns in the area, persons involved in the gunfire as well as delay in tracking the injured elephant that sustained the pellet wounds a fortnight back.  

A team from the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT lead by Prof Dr Niranjan Sahu also rushed to the spot on Saturday to examine the health of the pachyderm. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp