Monsoon likely to hit Odisha in next five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon is expected to arrive in Odisha in the next four to five days, as conditions remain favourable for its further advancement into many parts of the country. Conditions are favourable for further movement of monsoon in most parts of Bay of Bengal, entire sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

According to the national weather forecaster, the monsoon would advance into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, some parts of Marathwada, parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the period.“Conditions are favourable for advancement of the monsoon towards Odisha as the westerly winds have weakened and there is moisture availability in the State. The pre-monsoon shower activity commenced from Saturday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

Many parts in the State witnessed a fall in daytime temperature on Saturday. Nine places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on the day and Sundargarh was the hottest at 42.5 degree. Overcast conditions prevailed in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday. However, cricket lovers should not be concerned about rains on Sunday when India will clash with South Africa in the second T20I at Barabati Stadium as the regional Met office said the possibility of showers is low.

Meanwhile, the Met office has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for a few places in the State in the next four days. Thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday. The State has received 76 per cent deficit rainfall between June 2 and 8.