Odisha: Anganwadi centres do not have power supply in peak summer  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In the absence of power supply, the anganwadi centres in the district, are drawing a blank with children staying away owing to continuous rise in temperature. As a result, these children are deprived of supplementary nutrition, non-formal pre-school education, nutrition, health check-up and immunization.

Of the 13 children who used to attend Laxmipur Anganwadi Centre under Shamakhunta block in the district, hardly one or two visit the centre as there is no electricity connection even after a pucca building was built for the purpose. Santilata Singh, an Anganwadi worker of the Centre said, “There is no connection yet to the centre which makes the children uneasy during peak summer. So parents do not allow the children to come to the centre. I have requested the CDPO to provide power supply but no step has been taken yet.”

As many as two anganwadi centres in Ward No-15, Purnachandrapur within Baripada municipality too are found with a very few children. As per official report, of the 3,567 anganwadi centres in the district, 515 are running in rented houses.In this scorching heat, the district administration should take adequate steps to provide power supply to the anganwadi centres so that at least a fan can operate, said a local Saroj Kumar Mohapatra.

District Social Welfare Officer (DWSO) Kusummala Mishra said 355 model anganwadi centres have been opened across 26 blocks, two NACs and two municipalities. The district administration has provided ` 15 lakh per centre for construction of building. Assistance is provided from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and BDOs in respective blocks are responsible for the infrastructure. “Financial powers are vested on BDOs who have been asked to apply for power supply to their respective anganwadi centres. The process is underway,” Mishra said.