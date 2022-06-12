STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: DEOs to frame lesson plan for new session

Teachers will also be required to apply creative ideas to address the learning loss of the students.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has asked all district education officers (DEOs) and officials of Samagra Siksha to prepare a learning calendar to ensure completion of 100 per cent syllabus in the 2022-23 academic session.The education calendar will be implemented when schools reopen after summer vacation.

As part of the plan, the DEOs and Samagra Siksha officials have been asked to ensure that the headmasters convene meetings with their teaching staff for preparation of lessons, time tables, lesson plan in accordance with the syllabus. Books developed under ‘foundational literacy and numeracy’ and other learning recovery programmes will be introduced at elementary level.

Officials of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) said after analysis of results of the endline tests, schools have been asked to focus on students who have scored low. They will also focus on students who have scored high in the exams and provide them an opportunity to explore their knowledge through supplementary materials, creative working, quiz, debates etc. Teachers will also be required to apply creative ideas to address the learning loss of the students.

