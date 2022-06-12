Odisha sets up board for regulating surrogacy services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Childless couples can now have a child through surrogacy in Odisha without waiting for a long time for legal formalities. The State officially now has a board in place for regulating surrogacy services.After the Central government notified the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 and Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, the Odisha government has recently constituted a State Appropriate Authority and set up the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

The acts aim at regulating in vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics and prohibit commercial surrogacy. With surrogacy increasingly becoming popular, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) act came as a ray of hope for infertile couples, who have been battling legal, ethical and social tussles.The IVF and ART clinics will now be registered following the approval of the five-member authority led by the Special Secretary (Public Health) of Health and Family Welfare department as chairperson ex-officio and Director of Family Welfare as vice-chairperson ex-officio.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the 23-member State board chaired by the Health Minister as chairperson ex-officio and registration authorities will regulate and supervise the IVF and ART clinics.“The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 prohibits commercial surrogacy. However, it allows altruistic surrogacy, which involves no monetary compensation to the surrogate mother other than the medical expenses and insurance coverage during the pregnancy,” he said.

On the other hand, the ART Act will regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, and prevent misuse. The banks will obtain all necessary information in respect of a sperm or oocyte donor or a surrogate, including the name, identity and address of donor or surrogate and keep such information confidential. Although health experts have welcomed the acts, many genuine couples fear finding a relative/known person to do surrogacy may be tough since commercial surrogacy is not allowed and the surrogate has to be a relative of the couple.

“However, the major benefit of the committee and board is that the clinics indulged in the activities will be regulated and unscrupulous activities can be prevented,” he added.Other members of the board included three women MLAs, secretaries of WCD, Law, Home and SSEPD departments, five eminent doctors and five social scientists.

