STF carries out first pre-trial disposal of seized contraband

Sources said about 4,500 quintal ganja and 104 kg brown sugar seized in the last three years are piled up in various courts/police station malkhanas.

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch for the first time carried out pre-trial disposal of the seized contraband related to its case registered in August 2020. As piling up of seized drugs had become a cause of concern in the country, the Supreme Court had earlier emphasised on pre-trial disposal/destruction of the contraband.

STF had also approached the High Court requesting to issue a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) in this connection. In January this year, the High Court directed the sub-ordinate courts to dispose the applications filed under Section 52A of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and had issued a detailed SOP in this regard.

The agency had seized 1.305 kg brown sugar from the accused in connection with its case registered in 2020. The seized contraband was authenticated/certificated by the concerned court and handed over to the drug disposal committee for its destruction. 

On the committee’s approval, STF SP, agency’s DSP, Khurda Deputy Collector and Excise Superintendent disposed off /destructed the drugs at a designated incinerator in the presence of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and State Pollution Control Board officials on Friday. 

Sources said about 4,500 quintal ganja and 104 kg brown sugar seized in the last three years are piled up in various courts/police station malkhanas. STF officers said efforts will be made to dispose off/destroy the seized drugs within six months.

