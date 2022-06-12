Tribals in Odisha miss 'forest rights' application deadline amid goof-up

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Thousands of tribals and traditional forest dwellers missed the June 10 deadline to apply for Forest Rights in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district reportedly due to ignorance and alleged mismanagement by field officials and volunteers from NGOs engaged for facilitation. However, after complaints, the last date for submission of forms has been extended to June 20.

With the district lagging in distribution of Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights (CFR) claims under the Scheduled Tribe & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights Act) 2006, most popular as Forest Rights Act (FRA) - 2006, the District Level Committee led by Sundargarh Collector had instructed holding Gram Sabha meetings simultaneously across 279 Gram Panchayats (GPs) on May 25 followed by receipt of applications from May 26 to June 10.

Sources said a host of NGOs were engaged across 17 blocks to create awareness among the eligible persons, ensure supply of specified forms and facilitate people in filling up and submission of forms. However, due to alleged lack of awareness on FRA by NGO volunteers and the field officials, the process got goofed up.

In Hemgir and several other blocks, due to lack of knowledge, acknowledgement receipts were reportedly provided as Form A during the Gram Sabha meetings. At the eleventh hour, thousands of applicants rushed to collect the actual Form A and many paid Rs 100 towards photocopy charges, alleged social activist Rajendra Naik.

He blamed it on mismanagement and said, “Most of the NGO volunteers did not visit the far-flung forest villages leaving the prospective beneficiaries in the dark. Being ignorant of FRA provisions, they failed to guide the applicants properly, Naik added.

People in the inaccessible Bijahain, Bhograkochar, Rengalpani and other villages of Jharpalam GP in Hemgir got to know about the last date just two days ago and scrambled to fill up the forms, while thousands were left out, alleged Naik.

Sukhdev Pradhan of Mundekhet GP in Hemgir, citing a chit, said during form deposit the volunteers charged Rs 10-20 per form, while Gandaram Majhi of Jharpalam GP in Hemgir said he could not apply in absence of timely information. District Nodal Officer for FRA Ram Krishna Ganda could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, on receiving multiple complaints, the district administration extended the last date for form submission to June 20. The tehsil offices concerned after scrutinizing the forms will complete joint verification by December.