2 yrs on, truck terminal project hangs in limbo  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two years after it was proposed, the truck terminal project along NH-16 near Chhatrapur in Ganjam district remains a non-starter. In 2020, the district administration proposed to set up the truck terminal to ease traffic movement on the NH which often witnesses congestion. The administration even asked the Transport department to identify 10-20 acre of land for the purpose.

In December 2021, the Transport department wrote a letter to Ganjam administration asking to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) along with the work plan for approval of the proposed truck terminal. However, the administration is reportedly yet to reply to the letter.

Sources said only a signage has been put up on an underpass near the place identified for the truck terminal. Due to the delay in implementation of the project, the Gopalpur port authorities have taken a patch of the identified land for parking of its trucks.

The truck terminal was after locals protested the frequent traffic congestions on the NH. Trucks and other heavy vehicles engaged in transportation works of Gopalpur port, Indian Rare Earths Ltd, Titanium plant, Tata Industrial park, cement and FCI godowns were parked on the roads of different villages in absence of a designated parking place. Besides, the roads got damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles.

As the illegal parking caused frequent accidents besides the traffic snarls, villagers took to the streets in protest. Following the local unrest, the administration proposed to set up the truck terminal. As per the proposal, the terminal would have weigh bridge, fuel stations, cold stores, godowns, workshop, rest area, police stations, RTO office, healthcare facilities, check posts, administrative block, drinking water, toilets, shops and lodging facilities. It was also proposed to provide utility services for drivers and transporters.

While Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange could not be contacted as he is reportedly on leave, other officials remained tight-lipped about the delay in setting up the truck terminal project.