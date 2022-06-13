BCCI president Sourav Ganguly calls on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Navin Nivas here on Sunday.

It was a pleasure meeting @BCCI president @SGanguly99 who is in #Odisha for the #INDvsSA #T20 match to be held at the Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack.



Looking forward to witness a thrilling match of #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/37YhvKpGRv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2022

Sourav left for Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second T20I match between India and South Africa after the meeting. The Chief Minister was also at the Barabati Stadium to watch the match. Ganguly arrived here in the afternoon.