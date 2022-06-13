STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly calls on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The Chief Minister was also at the Barabati Stadium to watch the match. Ganguly arrived here in the afternoon. 

Published: 13th June 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (L) and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (L) and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Navin Nivas here on Sunday.

Sourav left for Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second T20I match between India and South Africa after the meeting. The Chief Minister was also at the Barabati Stadium to watch the match. Ganguly arrived here in the afternoon. 

