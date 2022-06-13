STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, BJD spar over Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's proposed foreign trip during budget session

State BJP chief Samir Mohanty said that the Chief Minister not being physically present during the budget session is not a good sign for the democracy and is against the tradition of Odisha Assembly.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed foreign tour of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from June 28 has sparked a war of words between the BJP and ruling BJD with the Opposition party questioning his absence from the Assembly during the crucial monsoon session when the State budget for the current financial year will be presented.

Expressing concern over media reports that the Chief Minister will attend the Assembly session from Rome, through virtual mode during the presentation of a full budget for 2022-23 on July 2, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said that such a practice is not acceptable.

The Chief Minister not being physically present during the budget session is not a good sign for the democracy and is against the tradition of Odisha Assembly, he stated.

In a series of tweets, Mohanty said, "It would be better had the Chief Minister planned his foreign trip before or after the monsoon session. His absence in the House during the session is not acceptable. Since a large number of important issues concerning the development of Odisha will be discussed during this session, the physical presence of the Chief Minister is highly desired."

Taking exception to the BJP leader's remarks, ruling BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said as the tour of Chief Minister has not been finalised yet, it was improper on part of the Opposition party leader to make statements.

Lenin said that the Chief Minister has been working continuously for the welfare of the 4.5 crore population of the State. "He is always dedicated to uphold the interests of the State and has, thus, made a place in the people's hearts," he said.

The remarks of the BJP leader stemmed from the fact that the Chief Minister had not attended a single session of the Assembly physically in the last two years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The monsoon session of the State Assembly will start from July 2 and continue till August 4. The budget for 2022-2023 financial year is likely to be presented on the first day of the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP BJP Odisha Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik foreign trip
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp