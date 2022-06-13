BJP, BJD spar over Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's proposed foreign trip during budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed foreign tour of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from June 28 has sparked a war of words between the BJP and ruling BJD with the Opposition party questioning his absence from the Assembly during the crucial monsoon session when the State budget for the current financial year will be presented.

Expressing concern over media reports that the Chief Minister will attend the Assembly session from Rome, through virtual mode during the presentation of a full budget for 2022-23 on July 2, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said that such a practice is not acceptable.

The Chief Minister not being physically present during the budget session is not a good sign for the democracy and is against the tradition of Odisha Assembly, he stated.

In a series of tweets, Mohanty said, "It would be better had the Chief Minister planned his foreign trip before or after the monsoon session. His absence in the House during the session is not acceptable. Since a large number of important issues concerning the development of Odisha will be discussed during this session, the physical presence of the Chief Minister is highly desired."

Taking exception to the BJP leader's remarks, ruling BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said as the tour of Chief Minister has not been finalised yet, it was improper on part of the Opposition party leader to make statements.

Lenin said that the Chief Minister has been working continuously for the welfare of the 4.5 crore population of the State. "He is always dedicated to uphold the interests of the State and has, thus, made a place in the people's hearts," he said.

The remarks of the BJP leader stemmed from the fact that the Chief Minister had not attended a single session of the Assembly physically in the last two years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The monsoon session of the State Assembly will start from July 2 and continue till August 4. The budget for 2022-2023 financial year is likely to be presented on the first day of the session.