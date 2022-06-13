Looms lie idle as silk weavers’ workshop yet to be completed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Silk Weavers’ workshop-cum-showroom here launched with much fanfare has been grappling with incomplete construction work, absence of infrastructure, frequent power cuts besides lack of drinking water facilities affecting training and production. Though the centre targeted to produce 200 silk sarees in the first month, till date, only eight pattas have reportedly been completed.

To encourage and strengthen the economic condition of weavers while simultaneously popularise the traditional Berhampur Patta, the centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2021 and work began in January 2022. Accordingly, Rs 1.98 crore was earmarked for the purpose. But even after six months, construction work under supervision of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) is yet to be completed. The contractor entrusted with the work has been citing lack of regular power supply as a hindrance.Add to it power disruption for hours affecting the functioning of the power looms.

The ground floor of the two-storied centre has 10 looms, but only two are being used and the rest remain idle. Similarly the first floor meant for the show room is not ready yet. A private agency Parivartan has reportedly been entrusted the centre’s management but even now it does not have drinking water facility. In the first phase, skilled weavers of 10 Mission Shakti groups were engaged for operating the looms. By now only two groups of Choudeswar SHG are functioning from the centre. “There was no need to train SHG members in weaving as all are traditional weavers,”said A Jaganatham, an elderly weaver from the community.

Sources said 100 SHG members were provided thread of Rs 6,000 each to weave sarees. However, only eight sarees and two ‘jodas’ (extended version of dhoti) have been produced so far.Commissioner of BeMC Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar said, “This is an initiation to bring back the glory of Berhampur weavers by supporting them through various means. After the success of the first phase, the capacity of the centre would be enhanced. The State government will provide all kinds of help including loans, materials and market linkage,” he added.