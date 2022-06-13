Massive organisational rejig in BJD on the cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD will go for a massive organisational restructuring keeping an eye on the 2024 election after the ministry revamp effected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last week.The outline of the organisational restructuring has been finalised and will be announced soon.

Sources in the party said that the State has been divided into four zones - west, south, north and coastal. Each of the zones will be headed by a senior leader as organisational head. Senior observers will be appointed for every zone. One of the senior observers will head the coordination cell which will be opened in every zone.

Besides, each of the 30 districts will also have organisational secretaries. There will be complete overhauling of the structure with appointment of State level office-bearers, district presidents at local level organisation. A media coordinator will be appointed in all the 30 districts.

Sources said that while former minister Sushant Singh will be appointed as the organisational head of western Odisha, former Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Majhi is likely to be kept in the charge of the southern districts. However, a decision is yet to be taken on who will head the northern and coastal districts.

Organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das will be in-charge of overall organisation of the ruling party. Besides, several senior leaders who were dropped from the Cabinet are likely to be appointed as district presidents.

The Chief Minister had met nine of the 10 dropped ministers a day after the revamp on Monday and had assured them that they will be given organisational work.

Sources in the party said that the organisational restructuring will be announced after the election to the post of Speaker on June 13. This will be followed by appointments to public sector undertakings (PSUs) and special development councils (SDCs).

Political appointees to all the PSUs, advisors to different departments, appointments to SDCs and planning board were also dismissed as a part of the revamp process.