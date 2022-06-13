STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reels under intense heat, Sonepur records 43 degree Celsius

Te daytime temperature was 42.6 degree in Sambalpur, 42.5 degree each in Sundargarh and Boudh, 42.2 in Jharsuguda, 42 degree each in Bargarh and Malkangiri.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief spell of pre-monsoon shower, half of the State reeled under intense heat as temperature soared to 40 degree Celsius and above in 14 stations on Sunday. IMD officials said seven places, including six in Western Odisha, recorded maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius or more. 

Sonepur was the hottest place in the State with mercury level at 43 degree Celsius. Besides, the daytime temperature was 42.6 degree in Sambalpur, 42.5 degree each in Sundargarh and Boudh, 42.2 in Jharsuguda, 42 degree each in Bargarh and Malkangiri.

Temperature at Bhubaneswar was 37.6 degree and 38.6 degree in Cuttack. However, the high humidity level that remained around 90 per cent in Bhubaneswar and 74 per cent in Cuttack during morning, made life of the residents miserable in the twin city. The IMD officials, however, said conditions are turning favourable for arrival of monsoon to the State this week. 

Met officials have also forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada in the next 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha heatwave Odisha temperature Odisha weather
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp