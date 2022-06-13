Odisha reels under intense heat, Sonepur records 43 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief spell of pre-monsoon shower, half of the State reeled under intense heat as temperature soared to 40 degree Celsius and above in 14 stations on Sunday. IMD officials said seven places, including six in Western Odisha, recorded maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius or more.

Sonepur was the hottest place in the State with mercury level at 43 degree Celsius. Besides, the daytime temperature was 42.6 degree in Sambalpur, 42.5 degree each in Sundargarh and Boudh, 42.2 in Jharsuguda, 42 degree each in Bargarh and Malkangiri.

Temperature at Bhubaneswar was 37.6 degree and 38.6 degree in Cuttack. However, the high humidity level that remained around 90 per cent in Bhubaneswar and 74 per cent in Cuttack during morning, made life of the residents miserable in the twin city. The IMD officials, however, said conditions are turning favourable for arrival of monsoon to the State this week.

Met officials have also forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada in the next 24 hours.