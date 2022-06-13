STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath Yatra 2022: Daitapatis take charge of Jagannath Temple Trinity

For Snana Yatra, these servitors will fix body armours to the deities for Pahandi and the process will begin from Monday noon and darshan of the deities will be closed for devotees.

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  In the run up to Rath Yatra, Daita servitors entered Srimandir and took over charge of the deities from regular priests on Sundaya. The Trinity will remain in charge of the Daitapatis, the servitor community which conducts the rituals of Rath Yatra beginning from Snana Purnima till Niladri Bije, for around one month.

For Snana Yatra, these servitors will fix Chhena Pattas (body armours) to the deities for Pahandi. The process will begin from Monday noon and darshan of the deities will be closed for devotees. Another set of servitors will fix Charamala (ladders) to the Ratna Simhasan in the sanctum sanctorum to facilitate Pahandi.

On Tuesday, Snana Yatra will be observed. Pahandi will begin at around 4 am. Daitapatis will escort the Trinity to Snana Bedi (bathing altar), a raised platform located inside the temple complex facing Badadanda, which will be completed by 6 am.

After the ceremonial bathing of the deities with 108 pitchers of aromatic water, bhog would be offered. At 12.15 pm, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will perform the Chhera Pahanra. Servitors will take around two hours to dress the deities in Hati Besha (elephant attire) which will be completed by 2.30 pm.

Devotees will be allowed darshan from Badadanda. But in the morning, devotees will be able to witness the Trinity from close quarters through Paramanik (ticketed) darshan at the bathing altar.

Late in the night, the Hati Besha will be undone and deities escorted to Anasar Ghar (sick room) by Daita servitors. Supposedly suffering from fever after taking bath, the deities will stay there for a fortnight till their recovery and appear in a rejuvenated youthful form for public darshan a day before the Rath Yatra.

Since devotees are being allowed for darshan after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of people are expected to witness the rituals. The length of barricades along the Badadanda has been increased. 

On the day, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh visited the Srimandir and reviewed the security arrangements. At least 50 platoons of police force will be deployed for the festival, said the SP.

