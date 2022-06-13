STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Work on Mitkundri-Lahanda bridge stuck

The revised completion target was February this year but workers at the bridge site said casting of one slab on the Lahanda side has been halted by the land losers. 

Published: 13th June 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Mitkundri-Lahanda bridge in Nuagaon block | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The under-construction Mitkundri-Lahanda bridge, a key rural road link over Deo river in Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district has remained incomplete as land losers are reportedly unhappy with the district administration for delaying the acquisition and compensation disbursement for more than four years now. The revised completion target was February this year but workers at the bridge site said casting of one slab on the Lahanda side has been halted by the land losers. 

During monsoons, villagers of Nuagaon and adjacent Kuanrmunda blocks are forced to wade through the rising river risking their lives for livelihood. Around 4,000-5,000 villagers from Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon take the Deo river route at Lohanda and through the nearby Mitkundri-Jhirpani bridge over Koel river to reach Rourkela. This makes the Mitkundri-Lahanda bridge all the more significant as it would cut distance to Rourkela by at least 15 km. 

As per reports, construction of the Mitkundri-Lahanda High Level (HL) bridge in Nuagaon block over Deo river had started during mid-2018 by the Rural Development (RD) department. As there was no headway on the rehabilitation and compensation for land acquisition, affected families had met Panposh Sub Collector Daulat Chandrakar in this regard. But despite assurance, no steps were taken to expedite the process. 

Former sarpanch of Khuntgaon Santosh Kandulna and sarpanch of Ankurpali Sushil Toppo said when bridge work had started four years back, villagers had thought their risky travel woes would end but nothing changed as another monsoon is approaching. 

Reliable sources said on June 6, the office of the district Collector issued a notification for Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study with target to disburse compensation before August 15. Contacted, newly-appointed RD department executive engineer Kishore Chandra Khatua said the bridge and the approach road would be completed within two months of getting land clearance.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp