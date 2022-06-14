STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing villagers, elderly woman stays locked up, rescued by cops

The villagers had also reportedly threatened to kill her if she does not leave the village.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur police, on Sunday, rescued an elderly woman in Badakusasthali village, who had locked herself up in her house for two days after lodging a complaint against villagers who had allegedly ostracised her on charges of practising sorcery. The villagers had also reportedly threatened to kill her if she does not leave the village.

As per the woman, Urmila Patra (66), she feared the villagers would attack her after she sought police help and therefore stayed confined to her house until a police team led by IIC Srikant Khamari reached the village and shifted her to her daughter’s house in nearby Narendrapur village. Sources said, villagers were suspecting Urmila of practising sorcery for years. On June 8, Urmila allegedly took a minor girl of the village to an unknown place without her parents’ knowledge. The girl’s family searched for her and even lodged a missing complaint but she returned home at around 11 pm.  When asked about her disappearance, the minor claimed that Urmila had come to their house when others were away and sprinkled vermilion and turmeric mixed rice on her head while wishing her good fortune.

Villagers and Urmila attend the meeting convened by
the SDPO | Express

On hearing the girl’s statement, some of the villagers thrashed Urmila and imposed social boycott on her. Villagers said Urmila was suspected of practising sorcery even earlier as some kids had spoken of her abnormal behaviour four years back. Their doubts, sources said, became stronger when Urmila’s son died under mysterious circumstances. However, instead of initiating any action, the villagers had reportedly asked Urmila not to interact with any of them. But after the recent episode, they decided to throw her out of the village.

Meanwhile, Sadar SDPO SS Mohapatra convened a meeting of the villagers on the day and asked them to refrain from superstitious actions and social boycott on unfounded suspicion. Urmila was also directed not to engage in any activity that may irk local residents.

