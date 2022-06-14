STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New look Neelachal Haat reopens in Puri

The renovated Neelachal Haat was opened in Puri by Minister of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Rita Sahu on Monday.

Published: 14th June 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The renovated Neelachal Haat was opened in Puri by Minister of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Rita Sahu on Monday. With a total 36 stalls exhibiting handloom and handicraft products, the urban haat will provide a marketing platform to artisans and weavers of the State. “It will help consumers access the unique products at the urban haat and create livelihood opportunity for artisans and weavers,” tweeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Neelachal Haat in Puri

Visitors can also learn about the production process through live demonstrations on the premises. Like Ekamra Haat in Bhubaneswar, it will host exhibitions round the year.After taking over the management of urban haats in the State from IDCO in October, 2020, the department gave the Neelachal Haat in Puri a new look.

While steps are being taken to arrange for open air food stalls and availability of traditional Odia food in the haat, the department has established an open air theatre, green room and dormitory for artistes.It will be managed by State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), Bhubaneswar, and remain open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

