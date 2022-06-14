Odisha government orders certificate verification of teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday decided to complete document verification of all teachers engaged in the last three years to identify the fake teachers and take appropriate action against them. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena.

As per the decision, genuineness of certificates, mark sheets and other documents submitted by the teachers during the time of their joining will be verified.Letters will be sent to authorities of universities and colleges outside the state for the same.

If required, officials from School and Mass Education department will travel to verify documents of the educational institutions located outside the State. The District Education Officers (DEOs), Block Education Officers (BEOs) as well as the District Project Coordinators (DPCs) will be asked to speed up the verification process.

Officials said that those found guilty will face criminal charges including FIR and will be made to refund their salary.

The meeting attended by SME Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and officials of OSEPA, BSE, CHSE and Adharsha Vidyalay Sangathan also decided to prepare a database of teachers by OSEPA. The BSE and CHSE will also implement Digilocker system for the students from next academic year.