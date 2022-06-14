STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government orders certificate verification of teachers

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday decided to complete document verification of all teachers engaged in the last three years to identify the fake teachers and take appropriate action against them. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena.

As per the decision, genuineness of certificates, mark sheets and other documents submitted by the teachers during the time of their joining will be verified.Letters will be sent to authorities of universities and colleges outside the state for the same.

If required, officials from School and Mass Education department will travel to verify documents of the educational institutions located outside the State. The District Education Officers (DEOs), Block Education Officers (BEOs) as well as the District Project Coordinators (DPCs) will be asked to speed up the verification process.

Officials said that those found guilty will face criminal charges including FIR and will be made to refund their salary.

The meeting attended by SME Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and officials of OSEPA, BSE, CHSE and Adharsha Vidyalay Sangathan also decided to prepare a database of teachers by OSEPA. The BSE and CHSE will also implement Digilocker system for the students from next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha teachers Teachers certificate verification
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp