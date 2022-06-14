STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Weatherman predicts monsoon in next three days for Odisha

Many parts of the State experienced sweltering conditions with 18 places recording 40 degree Celsius or more on Monday.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Rains

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many parts of the State experienced sweltering conditions with 18 places recording 40 degree Celsius or more on Monday. Of them, nine places recorded 42 degree or more and Sonepur was the hottest at 43.3 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.6 degree and 39 degree respectively.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 degree at a few places in Odisha for the next 24 hours. The daytime temperature is expected to gradually decrease by 3 to 4 degree after that period," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon is expected to advance towards south Odisha by Wednesday or Thursday. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast thundershower and lightning at a few places in the State in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Odisha rains
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp