Weatherman predicts monsoon in next three days for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many parts of the State experienced sweltering conditions with 18 places recording 40 degree Celsius or more on Monday. Of them, nine places recorded 42 degree or more and Sonepur was the hottest at 43.3 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.6 degree and 39 degree respectively.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 degree at a few places in Odisha for the next 24 hours. The daytime temperature is expected to gradually decrease by 3 to 4 degree after that period," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon is expected to advance towards south Odisha by Wednesday or Thursday. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast thundershower and lightning at a few places in the State in the next two days.