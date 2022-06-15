STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Devotees swarm Bada Danda to witness deities on Snana Bedi

A sea of devotees congregated on the Bada Danda here on Tuesday to witness Snana Purnima rituals of the Holy Trinity that marks the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra festival.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gaja Besha of the Trinity after ritualistic bathing on Snana Purnima | RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

PURI:  A sea of devotees congregated on the Bada Danda here on Tuesday to witness Snana Purnima rituals of the Holy Trinity that marks the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra festival. Braving the scorching sun, they waited to have darshan of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra in their ceremonial pahandi to the bathing altar and conduct of the riruals along with the Hati Besha (elephant appearance) of the Trinity later in the day.

Being held in full public participation after two years, the administration had made elaborate arrangements for timely completion of the rituals and facilitating darshan for a large number of devotees. 
As per schedule, the Daita servitors escorted the Trinity along with Lord Madanmohan from the Garbhagruha to Snana Bedi at 4 am and completed the rituals by 7.40 am. Thereafter, Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash, Dwarpal and Surya Puja besides Rosa Homa were performed. After consecration, 108 aromatic water pitchers were poured on the deities.  

Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed the chhera pahanra service on the bathing altar at about 2.40 pm and the deities were decorated in Hati Besha by 4 pm. Till late in the night, the devotees were seen flocking to the Badadanda to witness the deities in the ceremonial costume and adornments.

The deities retired to the Anasarghar (sick room) located  in the temple complex where they will remain for a fortnight supposedly sick from the grand bath. They will be treated by the temple Vaidya (doctor) with herbs and reappear for public in new rejuvenated look called Nabajouban Darshan,  a day prior to Rath Yatra scheduled on July 1.

While all the 29 parking lots were full, even the internal lanes and bylanes were choked to capacity making it difficult for local residents to commute.  Barricades with sun shades were erected along the Bada Danda for devotees to maintain queue.  While water sprinklers were used to cool down the atmosphere, drinking water installed throughout the city helped devotees quench thirst. Fifty platoons of police were deployed in various parts of the town to maintain security and regulate traffic.

Puri hotels already housefull for Rath Yatra
Ahead of the Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity which will see participation of devotees after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, all hotel rooms - both big and small - in Puri have already been sold out

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp