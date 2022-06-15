Devotees swarm Bada Danda to witness deities on Snana Bedi

By Express News Service

PURI: A sea of devotees congregated on the Bada Danda here on Tuesday to witness Snana Purnima rituals of the Holy Trinity that marks the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra festival. Braving the scorching sun, they waited to have darshan of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra in their ceremonial pahandi to the bathing altar and conduct of the riruals along with the Hati Besha (elephant appearance) of the Trinity later in the day.

Being held in full public participation after two years, the administration had made elaborate arrangements for timely completion of the rituals and facilitating darshan for a large number of devotees.

As per schedule, the Daita servitors escorted the Trinity along with Lord Madanmohan from the Garbhagruha to Snana Bedi at 4 am and completed the rituals by 7.40 am. Thereafter, Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash, Dwarpal and Surya Puja besides Rosa Homa were performed. After consecration, 108 aromatic water pitchers were poured on the deities.

Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed the chhera pahanra service on the bathing altar at about 2.40 pm and the deities were decorated in Hati Besha by 4 pm. Till late in the night, the devotees were seen flocking to the Badadanda to witness the deities in the ceremonial costume and adornments.

The deities retired to the Anasarghar (sick room) located in the temple complex where they will remain for a fortnight supposedly sick from the grand bath. They will be treated by the temple Vaidya (doctor) with herbs and reappear for public in new rejuvenated look called Nabajouban Darshan, a day prior to Rath Yatra scheduled on July 1.

While all the 29 parking lots were full, even the internal lanes and bylanes were choked to capacity making it difficult for local residents to commute. Barricades with sun shades were erected along the Bada Danda for devotees to maintain queue. While water sprinklers were used to cool down the atmosphere, drinking water installed throughout the city helped devotees quench thirst. Fifty platoons of police were deployed in various parts of the town to maintain security and regulate traffic.

Puri hotels already housefull for Rath Yatra

Ahead of the Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity which will see participation of devotees after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, all hotel rooms - both big and small - in Puri have already been sold out