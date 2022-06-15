Prophet Mohammed row: Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Rourkela till June 17

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Wary of communal violence in neighbouring Ranchi in Jharkhand over remarks on Prophet Mohammed and apprehending communal flare-up in the city, the Sundargarh district administration has imposed prohibitory orders till midnight of June 17 in and around Rourkela.

The order imposed from Monday evening has been served to leaders of both Muslim and Hindu communities. Rourkela police is also carrying out flag marches across nine police station limits on Monday to warn trouble-makers and also keeping a close watch on social media platforms.

On request of police, Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar invoking section 144 of CRPC imposed the prohibitory order across limits of Plant Site, Uditnagar, Bondamunda, Brahmani Tarang, Raghunath Pali, Sector-15 and Jhirpani police stations of Rourkela city and Bisra and Lathikata police limits on the outskirts.

The district administration also prohibited members of both the communities from holding religious meetings and processions to maintain peace and harmony.

Sources said that the administration does not want to go easy on trouble-mongers who are inciting communal disharmony. Last Friday, a group of youths from Nala Road area, after prayers, blocked the Rourkela main road and shouted inflammatory slogans. In a retaliatory response another group on Sunday raised slogans at GT Lane area.

With the communal clash that took place five years back still haunting, police are not leaving anything on chance as the city is easily accessible from Ranchi. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said that necessary precautionary measures have been put in place and trouble mongers found inciting communal hatred would be dealt firmly.

"The administrators of WhatsApp groups would be held for floating inappropriate contents in groups," Bhamoo said adding, police are also keeping tab on other popular social media platforms including Facebook.

"Constant vigil is being maintained at sensitive areas of nine police station limits in and around Rourkela. There is no restriction on day-to-day activities except for holding large gathering, directly or indirectly inciting people over the prevailing controversy or creating communal hatred," Bhamoo added.