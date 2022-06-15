STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Prophet Mohammed row: Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Rourkela till June 17

Sources said that the administration does not want to go easy on trouble-mongers who are inciting communal disharmony.

Published: 15th June 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police conducting flag march on Rourkela main road on Monday evening

Police conducting flag march on Rourkela main road on Monday evening. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Wary of communal violence in neighbouring Ranchi in Jharkhand over remarks on Prophet Mohammed and apprehending communal flare-up in the city, the Sundargarh district administration has imposed prohibitory orders till midnight of June 17 in and around Rourkela.

The order imposed from Monday evening has been served to leaders of both Muslim and Hindu communities. Rourkela police is also carrying out flag marches across nine police station limits on Monday to warn trouble-makers and also keeping a close watch on social media platforms. 

On request of police, Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar invoking section 144 of CRPC imposed the prohibitory order across limits of Plant Site, Uditnagar, Bondamunda, Brahmani Tarang, Raghunath Pali, Sector-15 and Jhirpani police stations of Rourkela city and Bisra and Lathikata police limits on the outskirts.

The district administration also prohibited members of both the communities from holding religious meetings and processions to maintain peace and harmony.      

Sources said that the administration does not want to go easy on trouble-mongers who are inciting communal disharmony. Last Friday,  a group of youths from Nala Road area, after prayers, blocked the Rourkela main road and shouted inflammatory slogans. In a retaliatory response another group on Sunday raised slogans at GT Lane area.   

With the communal clash that took place five years back still haunting, police are not leaving anything on chance as the city is easily accessible from Ranchi. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said that necessary precautionary measures have been put in place and trouble mongers found inciting communal hatred would be dealt firmly.

"The administrators of WhatsApp groups would be held for floating inappropriate contents in groups," Bhamoo said adding, police are also keeping tab on other popular social media platforms including Facebook.

"Constant vigil is being maintained at sensitive areas of nine police station limits in and around Rourkela. There is no restriction on day-to-day activities except for holding large gathering, directly or indirectly inciting people over the prevailing controversy or creating communal hatred," Bhamoo added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela curfew Sundargarh district Prophet Mohammed remarks Communal violence
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp