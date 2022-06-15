STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PwC to hire 500 talents from diverse skills in Odisha in three years

Published: 15th June 2022 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chairman of PwC India Sanjeev Krishan at the opening ceremony of Bhubaneswar branch. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: PwC India on Wednesday announced to hire 500 talents from diverse skills in Odisha in next three years. The multinational professional services network firm expanded its reach and opened a regional office at Bhubaneswar to serve its clients better.

This expansion is in line with the firm's commitment to create 10,000 additional jobs in the country over the next five years, as part of its new strategy.

Chairman of PwC in India Sanjeev Krishan said the firm aims to tap the multiskilled talent pool of the State and neighbouring states.

"Our talent pool is no longer centred in metro cities. We are looking to leverage the wealth of skilled professionals in other cities. Odisha's rich education system produces a large number of engineers, law and management graduates every
year. It is also a preferred investment destination and home to some of India's leading organisations, many of them are our clients, who can now be locally serviced as well," he said.

Since India aims at achieving a USD 5 trillion economy in next few years, Sanjeev said providing opportunities of employment across the country will be an important step towards achieving the goal.

"We are making this an integral part of our growth strategy. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities received five times more investments for retail infrastructure than Tier 1 and metro cities between 2006 and 2017," he pointed out, reiterating the promise these cities hold.

The PwC India Chairman hailed the State's burgeoning ecosystem for business growth and emphasised that the Bhubaneswar office is a testament to the commitment to India's growth story.

"The new office at Bhubaneswar will be a flexible, multi-use office serving clients in the region. Apart from the State office, the firm recently expanded its operations in Rajasthan. It will also open branch offices in Noida and Thane soon," he added.

