Rath Yatra 2022: Trinity takes holy bath in Baripada, thousands dip in devotion

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JEYPORE: After COVID-19 lull of two years, thousands of devotees reached Haribaldev Jew temple on Tuesday to have darshan of the Trinity on Snana Purnima.

The deities were bathed in aromatic water and offered bhog amid the nitees. The devotees stood in long queue to witness the ceremonial proceedings of the deities even as the temperature remained 39 degrees Celsius.

Early morning on the day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Lord Sudarshan were escorted out of the sanctum sanctorum in 'Goti Pahandi' to the Snana Bedi located in the outer temple complex where they were given a bath amidst sacred chants, sound of gong and blowing of conch.

While sandal paste was applied on the face of the deities, Tulsi and flowers were offered along Abakasha nitee. Balya Bhoga and Anna Bhoga were offered later on the mandap. After the rituals were over, devotees were allowed to the Snana Bedi to have darshan of the deities, said servitor Arun Kumar Mishra. In the evening, the Trinity was decorated in Gaja Besha.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district police to maintain law and order on the Grand Road, around the temple premises and the entry points to the town. Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari said that three DSPs, 30 police officers and six platoons were deployed since early morning.

CCTV cameras were installed all across the temple and other support was rendered by the administration. The car festival in Baripada is unique as only the women devotees are allowed to pull the chariot of Goddess Subhadra.

"Deba Snana Purnima is a significant event in Haribaldev Jew temple but there are many rituals which are observed here ahead of the Rath Yatra. On June 10, Rukmani Haran was observed followed by Rukmani marriage the next day," Mishra added.

The Sabar Srikhetra in Koraput also was abuzz with large number of devotees who had congregated to witness Snana Purnima on Tuesday.

After regular rituals in the morning, the sevayats of the temple bathed the Trinity with aromatic water after ushering them on to the Snana Bedi in ceremonial pahandi. As the deities showed up in Hati Besha, the devotees watched the divine event enrapt in devotion.

The rituals were conducted smoothly as even a large number of tribals also thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the deities. "Snana Purnima rituals here were conducted smoothly and on time and the devotees had darshan of Hati Besha till late evening," said Sabarsreekhetra temple management committee secretary Jagabandhu Samal.

Snana Purnima at Nemalo after 2 years

CUTTACK: After a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous Padmabana Pitha of Nemalo came alive with the celebration of Snana Purnima on Tuesday.

More than 1.5 lakh devotees thronged the Pitha, famous for the tomb of the 16th century poet prophet Panchasakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das, about 40 km from here to observe the Sunya Samadhi Divas of the holy saint and to get the blessing of Lord Jagannath. Legend has it that Lord Jagannath visits the place once in a year on the day of Snana Purnima.

The story goes like this that Achyutananda had gone to Puri to witness the Mahasnana Utsav, where he was assaulted because he was a Gaudiya Baisnab. Pained by the event, Lord Jagannath promised him to visit Nemalo on the occasion of Snana Purnima. Balimela, a unique religious fair is also organised on the banks of river Chitroptala.

Interestingly, people from both Hindu and Muslim community worship the tomb, which has been a tradition since the time Achyuta Khan became one of the principal disciples of Mahapurusha Achyutananda. Till now on this occasion, the successors of Achyuta Khan come to the tomb for their share of Kotha Bhoga.

