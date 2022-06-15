STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State budget 2022-23: Raising own revenue will be the thrust area

Published: 15th June 2022 03:14 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government has started preparation to present a full-fledged budget for 2022-23 financial year on July 2, the focus will be on finding means to increase the tax and non-tax revenue to match the expenditure for different welfare projects announced during the last three years, sources said.

The government had projected its tax and non-tax revenue at Rs 46,000 crore and Rs 48,200 crore respectively in the short-term budget of Rs 2 lakh crore placed by it to seek a vote-on-account for the first four months of the financial year. The tax and non-tax revenue of the government comes to around 47 per cent of the budget estimate. 

While the State’s share in Central taxes has been estimated at Rs 36,977.88 crore, the grants-in-aid from the Centre will be around Rs 32,788.64 crore. Official sources maintained that as the economy is recovering post-Covid pandemic, the programme expenditure projected at Rs 1,00,000 crore is likely to go up. Unless the tax and non-tax revenue is increased, the State will be under pressure to implement the different welfare programmes. 

They said that the focus will be on how to increase revenue from the mineral sector. Odisha had generated Rs 48,489 crore from the mineral sector alone during the last financial year registering a growth of around Rs 250 crore compared to 2020-21. However, generation of revenue from the mineral sector will remain stagnant if the State government does not address the issue of heavy imposition of duty on iron ore export by the Centre, they added.

The State government will have to resort to a debt of around Rs 25,000 crore during 2022-23 if the projected tax and non-tax revenue do not increase. As the budget is likely to increase with increased allocation for agriculture, infrastructure and development sectors there is a need to raise the tax and non-tax revenue to more than Rs 1,000,00 crore, sources stressed. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has started pre-budget consultation with different stakeholders before its presentation.

