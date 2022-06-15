Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan to unveil ESIC hospital at Odisha's Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav will inaugurate a 100-bed hospital at Angul and a sub-regional office of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Jharsuguda on Wednesday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli will also attend the inaugural ceremony. Works on the ESI hospital located at Balaramprasad near Angul which was sanctioned in 2013, started in 2017.

The hospital will serve about 25,000 industrial workers and their family members. Accepting a request from Pradhan for opening a sub-regional office (SRO) at Jharsuguda to function under Bhubaneswar Regional Office of ESIC, the Labour Ministry decided to open an SRO in the western Odisha district to address the problems of the insured industrial workers.