Ganjam to recover Rs 1.72 cr from millers after 10 yrs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After 10 years, Ganjam disadministration has suddenly woken up to recover dues to the tune of Rs 1.72 crore from millers from across the district pending since 2012-13. The decision came after the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department asked the administration to register cases against millers under the Orissa Public Demands Recovery Act, 1962 and recover the dues from them.

Last Saturday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange directed the tehsildars to prepare a list of movable and immovable property in the names of defaulting millers and their family members and submit it to the district civil supplies officer within three days.

According to reports, paddy purchased from farmers were handed over to registered millers to mill and supply rice. During 2012-2013, 32 registered millers lifted paddy, but 10 of them did not supply rice in lieu of the paddy they received. Though the district civil supplies department asked the millers to deposit the rice or the cost, there was no response. No action was, however, taken against the defaulters, sources added.

The matter came to fore only after a special audit was conducted in 2015. Since then it has been asking the district civil supplies office to take up the matter and get the dues recovered but to no avail. The defaulting millers include two each from Polsara, Khallikote and Rangeilunda blocks while one each from Purusottampur, Aska, Kabisuryanagar and Dharakote blocks.

In the meantime, one miller has passed away and two others - Budhi Ma Thakurani Rice Mill in Khallikote is defaulting Rs 27.33 lakh while Singhasini Rice Mill Rs 56.26 lakh in Polsara block. This year again, the department reminded the district civil supplies office to collect the dues and asked the administration to initiate necessary measures for recovery of the amount.

Last week, on the request of the Food Supplies Department, the Collector directed the tehsildars to prepare a list of movable and immovable property in the names of defaulting millers and submit the same in three days. While the Collector was on leave, the district civil supplies officer Pusha Munda, despite repeated attempts, remained tight-lipped.